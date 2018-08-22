Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour with Future

August 22, 2018 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj has canceled her North American tour with rapper Future.

Minaj said on her Twitter account Tuesday night that she didn’t have enough time to rehearse for the upcoming “NickiHndrxx” tour in September after the release of her latest album “Queen,” released Aug. 10. The rapper says she will contribute more rehearsal time toward the tour’s European launch with Future in February.

Minaj says her North American tour will be rescheduled for May next year. However, the tour will be without co-headliner Future due to scheduling conflicts.

Minaj has been a trending topic recently after sending irritated tweets about her new album debuting No. 2 behind Travis Scott. She also faced criticism after comparing herself to Harriet Tubman ahead of her appearance at the Video Music Awards.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American