Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 13-19

August 21, 2018 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for August 13-19. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 11.14 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 9.86 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.29 million.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

4. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.83 million.

5. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 5.8 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 5.73 million.

7. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.51 million.

8. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.4 million.

9. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.13 million.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

10. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.08 million.

11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.85 million.

12. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.76 million.

13. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.6 million.

14. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Monday), ABC, 4.55 million.

15. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.54 million.

16. “America’s Funniest Home Video,” ABC, 4.54 million.

17. “Dateline NBC” (Monday), NBC, 4.38 million.

18. “Bull,” CBS, 4.21 million.

19. “Mom,” CBS, 4.12 million.

20. “Dateline NBC” (Sunday), NBC, 4.09 million

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
8|30 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries