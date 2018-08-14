Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 6-12

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 6-12. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 11.04 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.21 million.

3. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 6.72 million.

4. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 5.79 million.

5. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 5.74 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.64 million.

7. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.26 million.

8. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 5.15 million.

9. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.02 million.

10. “World of Dance,” NBC, 4.75 million.

11. “CMA Fest,” ABC, 4.71 million.

12. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.63 million.

13. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.61 million.

14. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 4.57 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.42 million.

16. “Bull,” CBS, 4.26 million.

17. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.19 million.

18. “Making It,” NBC, 4.15 million.

19. “Mom,” CBS, 4.1 million.

20. “Dateline NBC” (Monday), NBC, 4.04 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

