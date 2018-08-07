Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for July 30-Aug. 5

August 7, 2018 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 30-Aug. 5. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 11.83 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.54 million.

3. NFL Exhibition Football: Chicago vs. Baltimore, NBC, 6.77 million.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

4. “NFL Preaseason Kickoff,” NBC, 6.57 million.

5. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 5.96 million.

6. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.86 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 5.62 million.

8. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 5.57 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.55 million.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 5.5 million.

11. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.48 million.

12. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.33 million.

13. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.31 million.

14. “Making It,” NBC, 5.19 million.

15. “NCIS,” CBS, 4.96 million.

16. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.85 million.

17. “Dateline NBC” (Monday), NBC, 4.62 million.

18. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.53 million.

19. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.31 million.

20. “Bull,” CBS, 4.27 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington