Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Philadelphia rapper, woman killed in drive-by shooting

August 9, 2018 12:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say local rapper General Reezy and a woman were fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting, and four others were injured.

Police say the shooting happened before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say a minivan stopped and fired at a crowd standing on a corner with an assault rifle.

Reezy, whose real name is Averill Davenport, and the woman identified as Niesha Cooper, were both shot in the chest. Police say they died at a hospital.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the other four victims, all men, ranged in age from 27 to 51. A 30-year-old man was placed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Three others, ages 27, 34 and 51 suffered gunshot wounds to the arms or legs. Police did not release their conditions.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington