Poet Sonia Sanchez wins $100,000 prize

August 28, 2018 7:03 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Poet and author Sonia Sanchez has won a $100,000 lifetime achievement prize.

The Academy of American Poets announced Tuesday that Sanchez is this year’s winner of the Wallace Stevens Award. Sanchez, 83, is known for such collections as “Shake Loose My Skin: New and Selected Poems.”

Also Tuesday, the academy awarded a $25,000 fellowship to the poet-translator Martin Espada. Craig Morgan Teicher’s “The Trembling Answers” won the $25,000 Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize and Geffrey Davis’ “Night Angler” won the $5,000 James Laughlin Award for an outstanding second book of poetry.

Anthony Molino’s work on Paolo Febbraro’s “The Diary of Kaspar Hauser” brought him a $10,000 prize for translation. John Bosworth’s poem “A Boy Can Wear a Dress” brought him a $1,000 award for most promising young poet.

