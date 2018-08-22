Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Queen Latifah hosts Black Girls Rock awards

August 22, 2018 8:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Judith Jamison are among the recipients of the 2018 Black Girls Rock awards.

Queen Latifah will host the show, which will be taped Sunday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Blige will receive the star power award. Campbell will be presented the black girl magic award, while Jamison will receive the living legend award for her work in dance and choreography. Other honorees include Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and Tarana Burke of the #MeToo movement.

The program will honor Aretha Franklin in a tribute and include performances by Yolanda Adams, Tamia, H.E.R., Victory Boyd and Jacqueline Green of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

BET Networks will air the special celebrating the accomplishments of black women on Sept. 9.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
8|30 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries