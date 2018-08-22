Listen Live Sports

Queen Latifah to be honored with Marian Anderson Award

August 22, 2018 9:08 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Queen Latifah will be honored with an award named for a pioneering opera singer.

The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to “critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way.” Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday that the rapper, singer and actress would be the latest recipient.

Born Dana Owens in Newark, New Jersey, Queen Latifah was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Matron “Mama” Morton in 2002’s “Chicago,” and Grammy for her song “U.N.I.T.Y.” Kenney says she’s “an excellent role model and clearly well-deserving of this prestigious honor.”

Previous winners include Dionne Warwick, Patti LaBelle and music producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

It will be awarded at a Nov. 20 gala.

