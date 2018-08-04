Listen Live Sports

Random fundraisers could dine with Patrick Dempsey

August 4, 2018 12:03 pm
 
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Actor Patrick Dempsey is offering to have dinner with five, randomly selected individuals who raise money for families affected by cancer.

The Sun Journal reports that those who raise more than $1,000 by Sept. 1 for what’s known as the Dempsey Challenge could be picked for the dinner. Dempsey is the creator of the Dempsey Challenge bike-run-walk fundraiser that helps families affected by cancer.

Individuals who raise more than $1,000 could receive multiple entries.

Dempsey was born in Maine and is best known for his previous long-running role in “Grey’s Anatomy” and for 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby.”

