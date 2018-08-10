Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rapper Killer Mike joins board of Atlanta art museum

August 10, 2018 9:35 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper Killer Mike has joined the board of an art museum in the city and he says he plans to help grow and diversify its audience.

News outlets report Michael Render, known by his stage name Killer Mike, is one of four people who joined the High Museum of Art’s board of directors. Executives David Park of Georgia-Pacific and Keinon Johnson of Interscope Records are also among the new board members. They’ll serve three-year terms on the 85-member panel.

High director Rand Suffolk says in a statement the museum is thrilled to add the community leaders to its board. He says they’ll bring new perspectives and talents.

Killer Mike tells WXIA-TV he wants to align the museum with Atlanta’s artistic expressions like hip-hop. He says he’s the working-class social connectivity.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

