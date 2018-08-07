Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Records: Pilot killed in 2013 wrote letters to Taylor Swift

August 7, 2018 12:02 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — National Transportation Safety Board records show the Canadian pilot killed in a 2013 Tennessee crash had written multiple letters to singer Taylor Swift.

WSMV-TV obtained the internal records through a Freedom of Information Act request, reported Monday. An NTSB investigation released in 2016 concluded 45-year-old Michael Callan was legally drunk and obsessed with an unnamed Nashville celebrity when he tried to land a small plane at Nashville International Airport amid dense fog. Callan was the plane’s sole occupant.

But the internal records include a 2012 mental health evaluation in which the evaluator said Callan’s letters to Swift “have the flavor of stalking.”

Callan had also listed Swift as his emergency contact on his membership application to the Windsor Flying Club, where he rented the plane.

Swift’s publicist has said the then-Nashville resident didn’t know Callan.

