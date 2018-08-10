Listen Live Sports

Reporter accused of assaulting man at mayoral debate

August 10, 2018 5:06 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A reporter for Latino Public Radio has been accused of putting his hands around another man’s neck during an altercation at a Providence mayoral debate and charged with simple assault.

James Kuo says Reynaldo Almonte knocked a phone out of his hands and grabbed his neck during Thursday night’s debate. Kuo says the attack came after Almonte threatened him and Kuo tried to take a picture of Almonte.

Kuo is a vocal critic of candidate Robert DeRobbio for his involvement in an operetta “The Mikado,” which Kuo says is racist.

Reynaldo, who is CEO of Latino Public Radio, didn’t immediately respond to an email Friday. He tells The Providence Journal that Kuo provoked him and “got what he deserved.”

