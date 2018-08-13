Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Review: ‘Seeds of Science’ explores GMO crop debates

August 13, 2018 12:09 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

“Seeds of Science: Why we got it so wrong on GMOs” (Bloomsbury), by Mark Lynas.

Mark Lynas has written a timely and important book about changing sides on the controversial topic of genetically modified crops, or GMOs. Whether you support or oppose that technology, “Seeds of Science” is full of surprises.

Lynas has a unique perspective: in the 1990s he was literally chopping down experimental crop fields in Britain. He also helped plan the symbolic occupation of a Monsanto office – the seed and pesticide company that German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG recently bought.

The book opens with a clear-eyed look at the early anti-GMO movement. But Lynas begins to ask questions, and finds that the slogans often didn’t reflect scientific consensus. In a 2015 poll, 88 percent of American Association for the Advancement of Science members said GMO foods are safe (yet only 37 percent of the public believes that).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

In 2013, Lynas publicly switched sides, causing “bitter conflict” with former friends.

“Seeds of Science” includes painstaking but necessary details: the origins of GMO technology in the 1970s; early concerns of scientists; and a key discovery: some soil bacteria transfer DNA into plants. In other words, moving DNA from one species to another can happen naturally.

In Africa and India, Lynas finds GMO research with the potential to cut pesticide use and increase profits for small farmers by using natural disease resistance in some genes. The new crops weren’t owned by a global conglomerate, yet activists still furiously opposed them. In Uganda, GMO opponents told Muslims that pig genes would be inserted in corn, exploiting the religious prohibition on eating pork.

“Seeds of Science” makes a convincing case that some anti-GMO rhetoric is flawed, but Lynas resists the urge to simply bash the other side. One chapter is titled “What the Anti-GMO Activists Got Right.”

The book gives readers a sense of scientists who genuinely want to help farmers, and anti-GMO activists who believe modern technology often delivers short-term benefits that mask deeper harms.

Whether either side in the GMO debates heeds calls for moderation remains to be seen, but Lynas gives hope as a brave and valuable voice.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Science News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington