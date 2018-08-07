Listen Live Sports

Ronnie Dunn, K.T. Oslin to join Nashville Songwriters Hall

By rlskmh
August 7, 2018 6:39 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ronnie Dunn of powerhouse country duo Brooks & Dunn and singer-songwriter K.T. Oslin will join the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this year.

The organization announced its newest inductees Tuesday. They also include songwriters Byron Hill, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Joe Melson. They will be formally inducted in October.

Dunn wrote many Brooks & Dunn hits by himself including “Neon Moon,” ”Hard Workin’ Man,” ”Little Miss Honky Tonk” and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

Oslin was the first female writer to win Country Music Association’s song of the year in 1988. Hill wrote songs for George Strait and George Jones, while Kirkpatrick co-wrote the Grammy-winning “Change The World” with Eric Clapton.

Melson got his start writing hits with Roy Orbison including “Only The Lonely (Know The Way I Feel)” and “Crying.”

