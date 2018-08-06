Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Showtime series ‘Homeland’ to end in 2019 with season 8

August 6, 2018 7:02 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Showtime says that its acclaimed series “Homeland” will end in 2019 with its eighth season.

The show’s conclusion was announced Monday by Showtime Networks chief David Nevins, who called the Emmy-winning “Homeland” a game-changer for the premium cable channel.

Nevins told a TV critics’ meeting that creator-producer Alex Gansa will bring the national security drama to what he called its “proper conclusion.”

In a statement, Gansa said he was sad to see the series end but said that it’s time.

Claire Danes stars in “Homeland,” which has taken her bipolar, now former CIA agent Carrie through dangerous conflicts that sometimes mirrored real-world events.

Last season, Carrie struggled to uncover an international conspiracy trying to harm America’s democratic institutions.

The final season of “Homeland” will debut in June 2019.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

