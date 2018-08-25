Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Star-studded tribute marks 100 years since Bernstein’s birth

August 25, 2018 10:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LENOX, Mass. (AP) — Leonard Bernstein (BURN’-stine) is getting a musical tribute that’s off the charts on the 100th anniversary of the maestro’s birth.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra will be joined by musicians from the New York Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and other groups when it takes the stage Saturday evening at its summer home at Tanglewood in Massachusetts. Performers include Yo-Yo Ma.

The concert caps a year of tributes to the Massachusetts-born conductor and composer to mark the centennial of his birth. Bernstein died in 1990 at age 72 in New York City.

Gov. Charlie Baker has proclaimed the day Leonard Bernstein Day.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bernstein wrote the score to “West Side Story” and won a slew of Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award in 1985.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1951: Truman speech broadcast coast-to-coast