Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says Guatemalan family reunited

August 15, 2018 11:39 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — The attorney taking on President Donald Trump over his alleged affair with an adult film actress says he’s successfully reunited a 9-year-old boy with his mother in Guatemala.

Michael Avenatti posted a photo on Twitter late Tuesday of 9-year-old Antony hugging his mother, months after the two were separated at the southern U.S. border. Antony’s mother had been deported in June.

Weeks after the Trump administration officially announced it would stop separating families, hundreds of children remain in government custody with their parents having been deported separately.

In Antony’s case, an immigration judge on Tuesday rejected Avenatti’s motion to dismiss the case against the boy, but agreed that Antony could voluntarily depart the country through the ordinary process.

Avenatti posted after the hearing that he was negotiating with the government to quickly release Antony.

