T-Pain, bodyguard detained at airport after gun in carry-on

August 31, 2018 9:03 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Grammy Award-winning rapper T-Pain was detained by Atlanta police after he tried going through a security checkpoint with a gun at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

News outlets report police said the gun was found in a backpack belonging to T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm. Investigators say the bag was being carried by his bodyguard, Carlos Aleili Flores.

T-Pain and Flores were taken to the airport police precinct while officers investigated.

Police, in a statement, said the rapper confirmed owning the firearm, provided a valid permit to carry and the weapon was returned to him. The statement said no charges were filed against either man.

But police said an investigation continues to determine if Flores will face charges for possession of a weapon at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

