The Associated Press
 
Teen reported missing after Lollapalooza killed by train

August 7, 2018 6:44 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago teenager reported missing after last being seen at the Lollapalooza music festival was fatally struck by a commuter train.

Seventeen-year-old Sincere Ash was reported missing by his friends, who circulated a flyer about his disappearance on social media.

Remains later identified as the high school senior’s were discovered Sunday night on a railroad bridge. Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said Tuesday investigators had no evidence that Ash’s death was anything other than “a horrible accident.”

Reile said investigators found no phone or other form of identification on or near Ash’s body. She added authorities were unsure when or how the accident occurred.

Reile said three trains passed the area where Ash’s body was found during the two-hour time period Ash’s friends lost contact with him and the discovery of the body.

