The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 12, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Deadpool 2

2. Avengers: Infinity War

3. Life of the Party (2018)

4. Ready Player One

5. Revenge

6. Rampage (2018)

7. A Quiet Place

8. Overboard (2018)

9. I Feel Pretty

10. Breaking In

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. A Prayer Before Dawn

2. Beirut

3. Billionaire Boys Club

4. RBG

5. Once Upon a Time in Venice

6. On Chesil Beach

7. Terminal

8. Bad Samaritan

9. The Captive

10. Always At The Carlyle

