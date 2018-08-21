Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

August 21, 2018 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 19, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Avengers: Infinity War

2. Deadpool 2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

3. Life of the Party (2018)

4. Downsizing

5. Tag (2018)

6. Upgrade

7. Ready Player One

8. Book Club

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

9. I Feel Pretty

10. Overboard (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. A Prayer Before Dawn

2. Beirut

3. American Animals

4. The Captive

5. Mountain

6. Billionaire Boys Club

7. RBG

8. Terminal

9. Always At The Carlyle

10. Mississippi Grind

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard helps stem flood waters

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries