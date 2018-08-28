Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

August 28, 2018
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 26, 2018:

1. Deadpool 2

2. Ocean’s 8

3. Avengers: Infinity War

4. Den of Thieves

5. Life of the Party (2018)

6. Tag (2018)

7. Ready Player One

8. Hereditary

9. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

10. Adrift

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hereditary

2. First Reformed

3. The Death of Stalin

4. Summer of 84

5. Show Dogs

6. Arizona

7. Journey’s End

8. Beirut

9. The Grand Budapest Hotel

10. Mountain

