Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

August 4, 2018 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes charts for week ending August 2, 2018

Top Songs

1. In My Feelings Drake

2. No Brainer (feat. Justin Biebe…DJ Khaled

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

3. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) Maroon 5

4. I Like It Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin

5. FEFE (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murd…6ix9ine

6. Better Now Post Malone

7. Get Along Kenny Chesney

8. Natural Imagine Dragons

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

9. Simple Florida Georgia Line

10. Sober Demi Lovato

Top Albums

1. Songs for the Saints Kenny Chesney

2. LifersCody Jinks

3. Vicious Halestorm

4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (O…Cast Of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

5. Cage to Rattle Daughtry

6. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Various Artists

7. Mamma Mia! (The Movie Soundtrack) Various Artists

8. Queen Naija – EP Queen Naija

9. Scorpion Drake

10. Gold: Greatest Hits ABBA

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington