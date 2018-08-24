Listen Live Sports

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

August 24, 2018 2:54 pm
 
iTunes charts for week ending August 23, 2018

Top songs

1. I Like It, Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

2. In My Feelings, Drake

3. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B), Maroon 5

4. breathin, Ariana Grande

5. God is a woman, Ariana Grande

6. Better Now, Post Malone

7. Respect, Aretha Franklin

8. You Say, Lauren Daigle

9. Natural, Imagine Dragons

10. Youngblood, 5 Seconds of Summer

Top Albums

1. Sweetener, Ariana Grande

2. All of It, Cole Swindell

3. 30 Greatest Hits, Aretha Franklin

4. Thank You for Today, Death Cab for Cutie

5. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

6. Queen, Nicki Minaj

7. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Cast Of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

8. Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, Eagles

9. beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone

10. Slime Language, Young Thug & Young Stoner Life Records

