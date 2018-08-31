Listen Live Sports

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

August 31, 2018 2:16 pm
 
iTunes charts for week ending August 30, 2018

Top songs

1. I Like It,Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin

2. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B), Maroon 5

3. In My Feelings, Drake

4. Natural, Imagine Dragons

5. IDOL, BTS

6. You Say, Lauren Daigle

7. Better Now, Post Malone

8. Youngblood, 5 Seconds of Summer

9. IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj), BTS

10. God is a woman, Ariana Grande

Top Albums

1. Love Yourself ? ‘Answer’, BTS

2. Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains

3. Aura, Ozuna

4. The Greatest Showman (Original…, Various Artists

5. Sweetener, Ariana Grande

6. Marauder, Interpol

7. Misery, The Amity Affliction

8. First Time – EP, Liam Payne

9. Queen, Nicki Minaj

10. beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

