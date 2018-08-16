Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

August 16, 2018 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of August 15, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $12,116,238; $127.09.

2. The Rolling Stones; $8,968,275; $155.26.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

3. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,575,209; $111.42.

4. Bruno Mars; $5,473,576; $176.67.

5. Guns N’ Roses; $4,127,170; $96.46.

6. U2; $3,617,679; $140.39.

7. Eagles; $3,153,664; $159.10.

8. Pink; $2,773,352; $139.45.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

9. Kenny Chesney; $2,756,458; $87.21.

10. Justin Timberlake; $2,756,050; $127.28.

11. Roger Waters; $2,109,517; $99.46.

12. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $2,057,006; $508.66.

13. Dead & Company; $1,851,279; $71.04.

14. Foo Fighters; $1,826,787; $89.70.

15. Iron Maiden; $1,741,417; $82.78.

16. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,558,021; $92.14.

17. Katy Perry; $1,507,964; $78.02.

18. Paul Simon; $1,451,357; $101.41.

19. André Rieu; $1,414,093; $90.57.

20. Luis Miguel; $1,374,832; $114.19.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington