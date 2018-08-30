Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Listen Live Sports

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of August 29 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $11,238,382; $127.21.

2. The Rolling Stones; $8,968,275; $155.26.

3. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,575,209; $111.42.

4. Celine Dion; $4,782,217; $212.19.

5. Guns N’ Roses; $4,127,170; $96.46.

6. U2; $3,617,679; $140.39.

7. Eagles; $3,349,047; $154.68.

8. Kenny Chesney; $2,900,256; $87.69.

9. Justin Timberlake; $2,681,176; $125.92.

10. Pink; $2,672,981; $137.77.

11. Roger Waters; $2,099,342; $99.51.

12. Foo Fighters; $2,093,808; $92.38.

13. “Springsteen On Broadway” ; $2,065,946; $508.70.

14. Dead & Company; $1,851,279; $71.04.

15. Iron Maiden; $1,748,291; $80.16.

16. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,558,021; $92.14.

17. Katy Perry; $1,481,306; $78.56.

18. Paul Simon; $1,451,357; $101.41.

19. André Rieu; $1,414,093; $90.57.

20. Luis Miguel; $1,326,472; $107.50.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

