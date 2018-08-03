Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

University of Michigan gets Jonathan Demme’s archive

August 3, 2018 1:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The archive of the late filmmaker Jonathan Demme is being donated to the University of Michigan Library .

The donation by Demme’s family was announced Friday at the Traverse City Film Festival ahead of a screening of “Swimming to Cambodia,” a 1987 film he directed. The collection includes photographs, scripts, correspondence, personal notes, unfinished documentary film footage, promotional items, costumes and props.

The archive at the Ann Arbor school will become part of the “Screen Arts Mavericks and Makers ” collection, which also includes the works of Orson Welles, Robert Altman and others.

Demme died last year at the age of 73. Among the many films he directed were the Oscar winners “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia.” He also directed the acclaimed concert film, the Talking Heads’ “Stop Making Sense.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington