USC Annenberg suspends use of Moonves’ name on media center

August 2, 2018 4:18 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism will temporarily suspend the use of the media center’s name: The Julie Chen/Leslie Moonves and CBS Media Center.

In a statement Wednesday, Dean Willow Bay says, “In recognition of the sensitivities surrounding recent allegations against Mr. Moonves, he and Ms. Chen have requested that USC Annenberg temporarily suspend use of the media center’s name until the investigation concludes.”

In an article last week in The New Yorker, six women alleged sexual harassment or misconduct by the CBS Corp. CEO between the 1980s and late 2000s.

Moonves acknowledged making advances that may have made women uncomfortable but said he never misused his position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.

The state-of-the-art media center’s name was changed in 2015 after a pledged gift from CBS, University of Southern California alumna Chen and her husband, Moonves.

Moonves’ alma mater, Bucknell University, has also removed some references to him on its website.

