Actor Terry Crews settles suit with agent he says groped him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Terry Crews and agent Adam Venit have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which Crews alleged Venit groped him at a Hollywood party.

Venit’s agency William Morris Endeavor, also named as a defendant, confirmed the deal Thursday in a statement saying the lawsuit would be dismissed.

Crews filed the civil lawsuit Jan. 30, saying that Venit grabbed and squeezed his crotch at a 2016 party. Crews was among the most prominent men to come forward as a victim in the MeToo movement.

Venit denied the allegations in court documents, saying his actions toward Crews were not sexual and caused no harm.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges in the case.

Crews’ representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

