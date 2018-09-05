Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Amber Tamblyn writing book of essays

September 5, 2018 1:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Tamblyn, the actress, feminist and #MeToo activist, is working on a book of essays.

Archetype announced Wednesday that it will publish Tamblyn’s “Era of Ignition” in March. Tamblyn will combine stories about her life with her political and cultural views in what Archetype is calling an “enlightening and inspiring call to arms.”

Tamblyn’s acting credits include the daytime soap opera “General Hospital” and such films as “127 Hours.” She’s a founder of Time’s Up, the Hollywood movement against sexual harassment.

Her previous books include the novel “Any Man” and the poetry collections “Bang Ditto” and “Free Stallion.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death