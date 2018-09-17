Box office top 20: ‘The Predator’ takes down ‘The Nun’

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Predator” topped the North American box office despite controversy over the casting of a registered sex offender, though ticket sales were still modest for the new $88 million installment in the action sci-fi franchise.

The 20th Century Fox release, directed by Shane Black, debuted with $24.6 million domestically, according to final box-office figures Monday. In the weeks ahead of opening, Fox said that it cut a scene from “The Predator” with actor Steven Wilder Striegel after co-star Olivia Munn brought Striegel’s background to the studio’s attention. The fallout led to Black apologizing for casting his longtime friend for one scene, and a chaotic premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival where Munn said she wasn’t being supported by much of her cast.

“The Predator” unseated Warner Bros.’ fast-falling “The Nun” from the no. 1 spot after the horror film’s $53.5 million opening weekend.

Lionsgate’s neo-noir “A Simple Favor,” starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, surpassed expectations to debut with $16 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “The Predator,” 20th Century Fox, $24,632,284, 4,037 locations, $6,102 average, $24,632,284, 1 Week.

2. “The Nun,” Warner Bros., $18,238,263, 3,876 locations, $4,705 average, $85,114,588, 2 Weeks.

3. “A Simple Favor,” Lionsgate, $16,011,689, 3,102 locations, $5,162 average, $16,011,689, 1 Week.

4. “White Boy Rick,” Sony, $8,860,431, 2,504 locations, $3,539 average, $8,860,431, 1 Week.

5. “Crazy Rich Asians,” Warner Bros., $8,688,369, 3,385 locations, $2,567 average, $149,540,273, 5 Weeks.

6. “Peppermint,” STX Entertainment, $6,004,227, 2,980 locations, $2,015 average, $24,180,031, 2 Weeks.

7. “The Meg,” Warner Bros., $3,862,851, 2,851 locations, $1,355 average, $137,145,041, 6 Weeks.

8. “Searching,” Sony, $3,179,538, 2,009 locations, $1,583 average, $19,600,641, 4 Weeks.

9. “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” Paramount, $2,285,225, 1,761 locations, $1,298 average, $216,105,562, 8 Weeks.

10. “Unbroken: Path To Redemption,” Pure Flix, $2,238,723, 1,620 locations, $1,382 average, $2,238,723, 1 Week.

11. “Disney’s Christopher Robin,” Disney, $2,150,149, 1,902 locations, $1,130 average, $95,143,636, 7 Weeks.

12. “BlacKkKlansman,” Focus Features, $1,260,890, 942 locations, $1,339 average, $45,911,840, 6 Weeks.

13. “Operation Finale,” MGM, $1,159,258, 1,472 locations, $788 average, $16,305,563, 3 Weeks.

14. “The Wife,” Sony Pictures Classics, $1,122,185, 541 locations, $2,074 average, $3,430,924, 5 Weeks.

15. “Alpha,” Sony, $1,074,896, 1,534 locations, $701 average, $34,415,913, 5 Weeks.

16. “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” Sony, $776,843, 673 locations, $1,154 average, $165,282,942, 10 Weeks.

17. “Incredibles 2,” Disney, $746,709, 710 locations, $1,052 average, $605,615,734, 14 Weeks.

18. “God Bless the Broken Road,” Freestyle Releasing, $432,385, 1,201 locations, $360 average, $2,402,619, 2 Weeks.

19. “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Disney, $389,627, 356 locations, $1,094 average, $215,407,418, 11 Weeks.

20. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” Universal, $351,630, 455 locations, $773 average, $119,727,565, 9 Weeks.

