Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

CBS’ King calls on CBS to make report on Moonves public

September 11, 2018 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News anchor Gayle King says the network should release its report on sexual misconduct allegations against former chief executive Leslie Moonves, who was ousted on Sunday.

King, speaking Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” said that “I don’t know how we move forward if we at CBS don’t have full transparency.”

A law firm is investigating reports that Moonves forced women to perform oral sex and retaliated against people who resisted his advances. The former executive has denied the charges. Its report is central to a determination of whether Moonves gets severance.

It hasn’t been determined whether that report will be made public. Documents show that Moonves and CBS agreed to keep that confidential unless the board determines it’s in the best interest of the company to release it.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman