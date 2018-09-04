Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 9-15

Sept. 9: Actress Sylvia Miles (“Midnight Cowboy”) is 84. Actor Topol (“Fiddler on the Roof”) is 83. Singer Luther Simmons (The Main Ingredient) is 76. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 73. Singer-keyboardist Doug Ingle (Iron Butterfly) is 72. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 68. Actor Tom Wopat is 67. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 66. Actor Hugh Grant is 58. Actor Charles Esten (“Nashville”) is 53. Actress Constance Marie (“George Lopez”) is 53. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 52. Model Rachel Hunter is 49. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 47. Actor Henry Thomas (“E.T.”) is 47. Actor Goran Visnjic (“ER”) is 46. Jazz singer Michael Buble is 43. Actress Michelle Williams (“Brokeback Mountain,” ”Dawson’s Creek”) is 38. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 35. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 27.

Sept. 10: Actor Philip Baker Hall (“Bruce Almighty,” ”The Insider”) is 87. Actor Greg Mullavey (“Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman”) is 85. Actor Tom Ligon (“Oz,” ”Another World”) is 78. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 76. Singer Jose Feliciano is 73. Actress Judy Geeson (“Mad About You”) is 70. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 68. Actress Amy Irving is 65. Actor Clark Johnson (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 64. Actress Kate Burton (“Scandal”) is 61. Director Chris Columbus is 60. Singer Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama is 60. Actor Colin Firth is 58. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 58. Actor Sean O’Bryan (“The Princess Diaries” films) is 55. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 53. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 52. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 52. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 50. Director Guy Ritchie is 50. Actor Johnathan Schaech (“To Appomattox,” ”That Thing You Do!”) is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 46. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 44. Bassist Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 38. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 34. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 32.

Sept. 11: Actor Earl Holliman is 90. Movie director Brian De Palma is 78. Actress Lola Falana is 76. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 75. Actress Amy Madigan is 68. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 65. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 61. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 60. Actress Anne Ramsay (“Mad About You,” ”A League of Their Own”) is 58. Actress Virginia Madsen is 57. Actress Kristy McNichol is 56. Musician Moby is 53. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 51. Actress Taraji P. Henson is 48. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 47. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 43. Rapper Mr. Black is 41. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 41. Rapper Ludacris is 41. Actress Ariana Richards (“Jurassic Park” films) is 39. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum is 37. Actress Elizabeth Henstridge (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 31. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 31.

Sept. 12: Actor Freddie Jones (“The Elephant Man”) is 91. Actor Ian Holm (“Lord of the Rings,” ”Chariots of Fire”) is 87. Actress Linda Gray (“Dallas”) is 78. Singer Maria Muldaur is 76. Actor Joe Pantoliano (“The Sopranos”) is 67. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 66. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 66. Drummer Neil Peart of Rush is 66. Actor Peter Scolari (“Newhart,” ”Bosom Buddies”) is 63. Actress Rachel Ward is 61. Actress Amy Yasbeck (“Wings,” ”Life on a Stick”) is 56. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 53. Actor Darren E. Burrows (“Northern Exposure”) is 52. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 52. Guitarist Larry LaLonde of Primus is 50. Actor Will Chase (“Nashville”) is 48. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 44. Rapper 2 Chainz is 41. Actor Ben McKenzie (“The O.C.”) is 40. Singer Ruben Studdard is 40. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 37. Actress Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) is 32. Actress Emmy Rossum (“Phantom of the Opera”) is 32. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 25. Actor Colin Ford (“Under the Dome”) is 22.

Sept. 13: Actress Barbara Bain (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 87. Actress Eileen Fulton (“As the World Turns”) is 85. Actor Joe E. Tata (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ”The Rockford Files”) is 82. Actor Fred Silverman (“Matlock,” ”In the Heat of the Night”) is 81. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 77. Singer Peter Cetera (Chicago) is 74. Actress Jacqueline Bisset is 74. Actress Christine Estabrook (“Desperate Housewives”) is 68. Actress Jean Smart is 67. Singer Randy Jones of the Village People is 66. Record producer-musician Don Was is 66. Actress Geri Jewell (“The Facts of Life,” ”Deadwood”) is 62. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 57. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 57. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 54. Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 52. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 51. Actress Louise Lombard (“CSI”) is 48. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 43. Singer Fiona Apple is 41. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 38. Actor Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) is 38. Singer Niall Horan of One Direction is 25. Actor Mitch Holleman (“Reba”) is 23. Actress Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”) is 22.

Sept. 14: Actress Zoe Caldwell (“Lilo and Stitch”) is 85. Actor Walter Koenig (“Star Trek”) is 82. Singer-actress Joey Heatherton is 74. Actor Sam Neill is 71. Singer John “Bowzer” Baumann of Sha Na Na is 71. Actor Robert Wisdom (“Nashville,” ”The Wire”) is 65. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 63. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 62. Country singer John Berry is 59. Actress Mary Crosby is 59. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 59. Actress Melissa Leo is 58. Actress Faith Ford (“Faith and Hope,” ”Murphy Brown”) is 54. Actress Michelle Stafford (“The Young and the Restless”) is 53. Actor Dan Cortese is 51. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 49. Actor Tyler Perry is 49. Actor Ben Garant (“Reno 911!”) is 48. Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“According to Jim”) is 47. Actor Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) is 45. Rapper Nas is 45. Actor Austin Basis (“Life Unexpected”) is 42. Actor Adam Lamberg (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 34. Singer Alex Clare is 33. Actress Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) is 31. Actor-singer Logan Henderson (“Big Time Rush”) is 29. Actress Emma Kenney (2018’s “Roseanne,” ”Shameless”) is 19.

Sept. 15: Actor Forrest Compton (“Gomer Pyle USMC”) is 93. Comedian Norm Crosby is 91. Opera singer Jessye Norman is 73. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 72. Movie director Oliver Stone is 72. Drummer Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger is 66. Drummer Mitch Dorge of Crash Test Dummies is 58. DJ Kay Gee (Naughty By Nature) is 49. Actor Josh Charles (“The Good Wife,” ”Sports Night”) is 47. Actor Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises”) is 41. Actress Marisa Ramirez (“Blue Bloods”) is 41. Actor Dave Annable (“Brothers and Sisters”) is 39. Actress Amy Davidson (“8 Simple Rules”) is 39. TV personality Heidi Montag (“The Hills”) is 32.

