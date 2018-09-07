Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Charlie Rose, CBS seek to dismiss sexual harassment lawsuit

September 7, 2018 12:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Rose says three women who worked with him are trying to take “routine workplace interactions and banter” and spin them into a sexual harassment case.

The former CBS News and PBS journalist late Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the former employees. He’s joining co-defendant CBS, which is also seeking to get the case thrown out of New York state court. Rose was fired by CBS and PBS last year for sexual misconduct.

Katherine Brooks Harris, Sydney McNeal and Yuqing Wei accused Rose of unwanted touching and making sexual comments. Wei said Rose referred to her as “China Doll.”

Rose, in court papers, called the women’s examples meaningless in terms of establishing any harassment case.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC National Guard soldiers unload 1-ton sandbags

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise