Charlie Rose, CBS seek to dismiss sexual harassment lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Rose says three women who worked with him are trying to take “routine workplace interactions and banter” and spin them into a sexual harassment case.

The former CBS News and PBS journalist late Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the former employees. He’s joining co-defendant CBS, which is also seeking to get the case thrown out of New York state court. Rose was fired by CBS and PBS last year for sexual misconduct.

Katherine Brooks Harris, Sydney McNeal and Yuqing Wei accused Rose of unwanted touching and making sexual comments. Wei said Rose referred to her as “China Doll.”

Rose, in court papers, called the women’s examples meaningless in terms of establishing any harassment case.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.