The Associated Press
 
Chrissy Teigen sets the record straight on her last name

September 17, 2018 8:42 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen says people have been mispronouncing her last name for years, and she hasn’t corrected them.

But the model took to social media on Sunday to say it’s not Teigen (TEE’-gihn), but Teigen (TY’-gihn). Off camera, her mother confirmed it with a “Yep!”

The 32-year-old says she’s “tired of living this lie.”

She previously wrote on Twitter that her name has been mispronounced and she “doesn’t correct people, ever.”

