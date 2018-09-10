Listen Live Sports

Cirque du Soleil offers refunds after vegetable oil sprayed

September 10, 2018 11:41 am
 
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A mechanical problem during a Cirque du Soleil show caused a portion of the audience, as well as performers on stage, to be sprayed with vegetable oil.

The Seattle Times reports the Canadian entertainment company says it will reimburse all audience members from Friday night’s opening show at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington.

Cirque du Soleil said in a statement that the show was canceled during the first half of the 8 p.m. performance after a mechanical problem in the hydraulic system led a hose to break loose, spewing “some vegetable-based oil” onto the stage and onto some people in the audience.

The company apologized for the incident and said no one was injured and that the oil “posed no risk for the health of the guests or the employees.”

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

