CNN’s Cuomo getting daily radio show on SiriusXM

September 19, 2018 11:39 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Chris Cuomo is adding a radio show to his television work.

The prime-time host will start his own two-hour radio show next Monday at noon on SiriusXM. The company said Wednesday that Cuomo’s weekday show will air on its nonpartisan P.O.T.U.S. channel.

It’s expected to be a traditional radio talk show, where Cuomo will interact with listeners calling in. Sirius says it will give Cuomo a chance to explore other passions in his life beside politics, including family, fitness and fishing. Cuomo is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and son of the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo.

With so many contentious issues, Cuomo says his philosophy is “don’t attack, argue.” The radio show won’t affect his CNN schedule.

