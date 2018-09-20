Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Daisy Johnson, Rachel Kushner among Man Booker finalists

September 20, 2018 7:20 am
 
2 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A novel in verse and a story about trees and the people who love them are among six finalists announced Thursday for the prestigious Man Booker Prize for fiction.

U.K. poet Robin Robertson’s verse novel about violence and social division in contemporary America, “The Long Take,” and U.S. novelist Richard Powers’ eco-saga “The Overstory” — whose characters are both human and arboreal — are on a list that includes three U.K. authors, two Americans and a Canadian.

“The Long Take” is one of two debut novels on the list, alongside “Everything Under,” a story of words and memory by British writer Daisy Johnson. At 27, Johnson is the youngest-ever Booker finalist.

U.S. writer Rachel Kushner’s gritty women’s prison story “The Mars Room” is also a finalist. “Washington Black,” the saga of an escaped slave by Canada’s Esi Edugyan, and “Milkman,” a story by Northern Ireland writer Anna Burns set during the violent conflict known as the Troubles, round out the list.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The prize, subject to intense speculation and a flurry of betting, usually brings the victor a huge boost in sales and profile.

This year’s judges have favored new talent over more established names. Of the six finalists, only Edugyan has been nominated before, and favorites including Canada’s Michael Ondaatje didn’t make the cut from the 13-novel longlist.

Writer Kwame Anthony Appiah, chairman of the judging panel, said “these books speak very much to our moment but we believe they will endure.”

Founded in 1969, the prize was originally open to British, Irish and Commonwealth writers. Americans have been eligible since 2014, and there have been two American winners — Paul Beatty’s “The Sellout” in 2016 and George Saunders’ “Lincoln in the Bardo” in 2017.

The winner of the 50,000-pound ($66,000) prize will be announced on Oct. 16 during a black-tie dinner at London’s Guildhall.

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation