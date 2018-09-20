Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Demi Lovato’s mom says star is ‘getting the help she needs’

September 20, 2018 7:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Demi Lovato’s mother says the singer is “doing really well” nearly two months after being hospitalized for a drug overdose.

In an interview aired this week on Newsmax TV , Dianna De La Garza says the pop star is “happy, she’s healthy, she’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs.”

She says she found out about the overdose through text messages from people who had heard the news.

She then got confirmation from Lovato’s assistant and says, “I was in shock; I didn’t know what to say.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

De La Garza says she “didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not.”

Lovato was sober for six years before relapsing. De La Garza says her daughter’s outlook “encourages me about her future and the future of our family.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation