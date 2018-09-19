Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Detroit opera, fine arts champion David DiChiera dies at 83

September 19, 2018 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Musician David DiChiera (DEE’-kee-AIR-uh), who championed opera’s role in reviving downtown Detroit and directed several opera organizations nationwide, has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 83.

Michigan Opera Theatre spokeswoman Erica Hobbs says DiChiera died Tuesday at his Detroit home. He founded the organization in 1971 and was its longtime general director.

In 1993, DiChiera bought a dilapidated former movie and vaudeville theater that would be transformed into the Detroit Opera House. It opened in 1996 with performances by luminaries Luciano Pavarotti and Joan Sutherland. The $75 million renovation sparked significant development downtown, including two sports stadiums.

The pianist and composer spent his early career as a music instructor and musicology Ph.D. student at UCLA. He later founded Opera Pacific in Orange County, California, and spent a decade as the Dayton (Ohio) Opera Association’s artistic director.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation