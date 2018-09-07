Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Former Disney star jailed in Vegas domestic battery case

September 7, 2018 8:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say former Disney star Orlando Brown has pleaded no contest in Las Vegas to reduced charges in two criminal cases and remains jailed pending trial in a misdemeanor domestic battery case.

Defense Attorney Yi Lin Zheng said Friday the 30-year-old Brown, who portrayed Eddie Thomas in “That’s So Raven,” plans to plead not guilty and fight charges of battery that were filed against him in March.

Zheng declined to comment about the case, which also lists Brown’s name as Orlando Washington.

A court official says Brown was sentenced Wednesday to 37 more days in jail after pleading no contest to misdemeanor trespassing following his arrest last weekend in a break-in at a downtown restaurant and to misdemeanor drug possession stemming from a vehicle stop in June.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise