Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Freddy Krueger ready to scare the cast of ‘The Goldbergs’

September 21, 2018 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddy Krueger is coming for “The Goldbergs.”

ABC announced Friday that Robert Englund is reprising his role as the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” slasher for a Halloween episode of the ABC sitcom.

The show is keeping with its 1980s setting. The Krueger episode, titled “Nightmare on Elk Avenue,” centers on the fears of the show’s teenage protagonist, Adam, after seeing “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Englund, who played Krueger in eight horror films starting in 1984, was known for killing teens in their sleep wearing a gloved hand with sharpened razors.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

In a statement, Englund calls his guest appearance “a spooky valentine to the fans.”

The sixth season of “The Goldbergs” premieres on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the Halloween episode will air in October.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established