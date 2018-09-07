Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Georgia man pleads guilty to 2016 slayings of 2 deputies

September 7, 2018 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — A 59-year-old Georgia man is heading to prison for life after he pleaded guilty in the 2016 slayings of two sheriff’s deputies.

Ralph Stanley Elrod pleaded guilty to malice murder and other crimes before a judge Thursday in Peach County southwest of Macon. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in a plea deal with prosecutors. News outlets reported Elrod would have faced a possible death sentence if his case went to trial.

Prosecutors said Elrod fatally shot Peach County deputies Daryl Smallwood and Patrick Sondron on Nov. 6, 2016, as they responded to a call that Elrod had pointed a gun at a neighbor’s nephews.

District Attorney David Cooke said Elrod later told investigators he shot the deputies because he “did not want to go to jail.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death