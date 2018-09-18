Listen Live Sports

Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

September 18, 2018
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the rooftops of London with her magical bag in time for Christmas.

Disney on Monday released a trailer for “Mary Poppins Returns.” The musical sequel stars Emily Blunt in the role made famous by Julie Andrews in 1964.

Mary Poppins returns to Cherry Tree Lane to help the next generation of the Banks family through a personal loss.

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her lamplighter friend, Jack.

Dick Van Dyke, who starred in the original film, appears as the retired chairman of the bank. Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and Angela Lansbury also are featured in the movie, which is based on PL Travers’ stories.

Rob Marshall directs the film, which includes new original songs.

“Mary Poppins Returns” opens in theaters Dec. 19.

This story has been updated to correct the name of the street in the movie to Cherry Tree Lane, instead of Cherry Lane.

