Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Graceland no longer charging for Presley candlelight vigil

September 7, 2018 9:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley fans will no longer pay about $30 to visit his grave during the annual candlelight vigil on his death anniversary in Memphis, Tennessee.

Graceland officials say the charge to walk past Presley’s resting place at his former home during Elvis Week has been discontinued. Devotees flock to Graceland every year to honor the rock n’ roll icon during Elvis Week, the celebration of Presley’s career as a singer and actor.

Presley died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977. He was 42.

Graceland instituted the charge in 2017, on the 40th anniversary of his death. The change upset some fans who were accustomed to participating in the vigil, free of charge.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

During the vigil, fans hold lit candles as they visit the graves of Presley, his parents, and grandmother.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death