Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

September 7, 2018 6:24 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — George Papadopoulos, former Trump campaign adviser.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump; Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Conway, Warner, Sasse.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pence; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

