Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” —Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; David Perdue, R-Ga.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Anna Eshoo, D-Calif.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Haley; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

