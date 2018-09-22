Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

September 22, 2018 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” —Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash.; David Perdue, R-Ga.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Anna Eshoo, D-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Haley; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

