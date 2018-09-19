Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Judge partly dismisses Ashley Judd lawsuit against Weinstein

September 19, 2018 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out part of a lawsuit Ashley Judd filed against Harvey Weinstein that alleges he deliberately derailed her career when she turned him down sexually.

U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez on Wednesday dismissed the sexual harassment allegation in the lawsuit, ruling that the California law Judd was suing under does not apply to the professional relationship she and the movie mogul had at the time.

Gutierrez gave Judd a month to amend and attempt to revive that section of the lawsuit, which her lawyer Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. says they intend to do.

The judge kept alive Judd’s defamation claim against Weinstein, which alleges he falsely called her a “nightmare” to work with.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Weinstein’s attorney Phyllis Kupferstein didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

___

This story corrects the spelling of Judge Philip S. Gutierrez’s first name.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation