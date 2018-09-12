Listen Live Sports

Man at center of Nobel scandal to face trial this month

September 12, 2018 5:27 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish court says the trial of the man at the center of a sex-abuse and financial crimes scandal that is tarnishing the academy that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature will face a trial later this month.

The Stockholm District Court says Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden, faces two counts of rape of a woman in 2011. Proceedings start Sept. 19 and closing remarks are expected Sept. 24.

The court added Wednesday it will decide at the start of the trial whether proceedings should be held behind closed doors.

Prosecutor Christina Voigt earlier had said the evidence “is robust and sufficient for prosecution.”

The French citizen is married to poet and member of the Swedish Academy Katarina Frostenson. He has denied the rapes and other sex abuse allegations.

